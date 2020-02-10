Nigeria: We Sell Male for N400,000, Female for N300,000 - Child Trafficker

10 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Harris Emmanuel

A suspected child trafficker, Ndukeabasi Okon, has revealed how they sell a male child for N400,000 and a female child for N300,000.

The suspect, who was arrested by policemen in Akwa Ibom State, revealed that she had been in the business of trafficking since 2016 with her husband, Ndianaabasi Okon, now at large.

The state's Police Public Relations Officer, Frederick Nnudam, who made the disclosure, said officers acted on a tip-off and swooped on the "babies' factory," rescuing a seven-month pregnant Peace Okon Sunday, aged 17, from Eka Ediene village, and Esther Jeremiah, 15, of Ikot Inyang village.

Nnudam also disclosed that a combined team of Itu Division and Anti-Child Theft equally intercepted an 18-seater bus with number plates YEN 709 XA, conveying six underage children.

He added that during investigation, the suspects, one Esther Asuquo Akpan, 42, and Otobong Solomon Akpan, 21, suspected traffickers, confessed that they were taking the victims to Osun State for child labour.

The victims included Akpan, 12; Edim, 14; Michael, 15; Amos, 16; Etim, 16; Akpan, 16, all males of Akpabuyo, Cross River State.

He said the command had transferred the children to Ministry of Women Affairs for custody, while the suspects were charged to court.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Super Eagles' New Jerseys - Hit or Miss? Nigerians React
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.