Nigeria: How We Use Facebook to Recruit Members, Plan Attacks - Maliki, Leader of Berry Boys

The leader of a notorious cult, Berry Boys, Maliki Bello, has narrated how the group uses Facebook to recruit members and plan operations.

Police in Lagos arrested the cultist, who had been on their wanted list over violent crimes and rival cult clashes in the state.

The suspect, Maliki Bello, 22, who resides at 23, Ayinla Street, in Idi-Araba area of Lagos State, disclosed during interrogation that he was initiated into the group when he was 12 years old and in Junior Secondary School, JSS, I before he rose to become the group's supreme leader.

He also revealed how members were recruited into the cult unknowingly.

He said: "The gang has an official Facebook page (Bbl Balotelli) with 1,928 friends. We use the Facebook page and other social media accounts to recruit new members, plan attacks and give updates to members."

Maliki's confession

His confessional statement, according to the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Elkana Bala, led to the arrest of 11 additional suspects.

Bala said: "On February 4, at about 7.20p.m., following sustained monitoring, operatives from Itire Police Station, led by the Divisional Police Officer, SP Barkfur Kromkyes, arrested one Maliki Bello, 22, the supreme leader of the notorious Berry Boys cult with an operational base at Itire.

"The suspect confessed to being responsible for a series of violent attacks, murder and armed robbery incidents in Idi-Araba, Lawanson, Dosunmu, Ashimowo Bakare, Omo-Bola Mushin and Itire."

Vanguard