Nigeria: NNPC Records 16% Increase in Gas Supply for Power Generation

10 February 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Peter Uzoho

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said the daily average natural gas supply to gas-powered plants increased by 16.53 per cent to 645 million (mscfd), equivalent to generate 2,178MW of electricity in November 2019.

Comparatively, the October 2019 gas supply to power averaged 553mmscfd, which could generate 2,050 MW of electricity.

Acting Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of NNPC, Mr. Samson Makoji, in a statement yesterday, said the figure was extracted from the 53rd edition of the NNPC Monthly Financial and Operations Report (MFOR).

The financial report also showed that national gas production in November 2019 stood at 228.65billion Cubic Feet (BCF), translating to an average daily production of 7,621.68 million (mmscfd).

According to the report, during the period covering November 2018 to November 2019, a total of 3,091.24bcf of gas was produced, representing an average daily production of 7,882.27mmscfd.

It added that a period-to-date Production from Joint Ventures (JVs), Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs) and Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) contributed about 69.50 per cent, 21.06 per cent and 9.44 per cent respectively to the total national gas production.

The report also showed that out of the total volume of gas supplied in November 2019, 137.02BCF of gas was commercialised, consisting of 35.29bcf and 101.73BCF for the domestic and export markets respectively.

This translates to a total supply of 1,176.40mmscfd of gas to the domestic market and 3,391.04mmscfd of gas supplied to the export market for the month, implying that 59.91 per cent of the average daily gas produced was commercialised, while the balance of 40.09 per cent was re-injected, used as upstream fuel gas or flared.

Gas flare rate was 8.29 per cent for the month under review, i.e. 632.37mmscfd, compared with an average gas flare rate of 8.80 per cent, i.e. 692.97mmscfd for the period between November 2018 and November 2019.

The report said an export sale of crude oil and gas of $504.44 million was recorded in November 2019; indicating an increase of 4.39 per cent compared to the previous month.

According to the November report, crude oil export sales contributed $383.89 million (76.10 per cent) of the dollar transactions compared with $396.94 million contribution in the previous month while the export gas sales amounted to $120.55 million in the month.

It said the November 2018 to November 2019 crude oil and gas transactions indicated that crude oil and gas worth $5.46 billion was exported.

The NNPC report said the corporation suffered 94 per cent increase in the cases of wilful hacking and destruction of its pipeline infrastructure across the country in November last year and blamed the incident on oil thieves.

The report, however, showed that 68 pipeline points were vandalised, representing about 94 per cent increase from the 35 points that were breached in October 2019.

The report stated that out of the vandalised points, 15 failed to be welded while only two pipeline points were ruptured.

A breakdown of the breach indicated that the Mosimi-Ibadan axis accounted for 31 per cent of the breaks, Atlas Cove-Mosimi network witnessed 19 per cent of the breaks while Ibadan-Ilorin and other routes accounted for 15 per cent and 35 per cent respectively.

The report also noted that NNPC, in collaboration with local communities and other stakeholders, would continuously strive to reduce and eventually eliminate pipeline vandalism through effective collaboration.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Super Eagles' New Jerseys - Hit or Miss? Nigerians React

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.