Tanzania: Mixed Reaction On Tanzania Communications Authority Plan to Introduce 'Super Decoder'

9 February 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporters

Dar es Salaam/other regions. The Tanzania Communications Authority's (TCRA)'s plan to introduce a 'super decoder' to allow subscribers to interchange smart cards from different service providers using the same decoder, was yesterday greeted with mixed reactions among users.

The survey conducted in Dar es Salaam, Kilimanjaro, Arusha, Tanga, Mbeya, Morogoro, Tanga, Mwanza, Mara and Dodoma regions, showed some customers do not understand how it will work.

Currently, both Free To Air (FTA) and Direct to Home (DTH) operators have own decoders and issues smart cards to respective subscribers.

But now TCRA wants to change that and have in the market a Common Interface (CI) decoder for the envisaged pay television interoperability.

The aim, according to TCRA, is to increase flexibility for consumers because the Tanzania market currently had a range of different makes of STBs, customised for only one service provider.

The plan has been received with varying opinions by Tanzanians and customers of this service, some doubting that they may be missing out on some of their key channels such as sports.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday, some users praised the move, saying it would allow them to see free channels without restrictions.

Joseph Kimario, a decoder expert and resident of Moshi, said the program is good as it will allow everyone to see free channels.

"You know what is being fought for here is every Tanzanian can see the FTA channels that for example in most DSTvs are not available. Now you will have them all available, "he said.

Mianzini resident in Arusha, Geofrey Stivin said it is good to have one system for accessing all service providers but it was important the provider of these decoders accept the new focus by the government.

"It's a good plan to cut costs for consumers because if I have Star Times, Dstv and Azam filters in one decoder will be good and it will reduce costs," he said.

Mwajuma Mahenge of Tabata-Dar es Salaam, said, "Well, I think it's fine if only the price of that card / CAM will be cheaper. You cannot bring us a card whose price is like buying all decoders in the country. I hope i will be the one deciding which decoder to use, not TCRA deciding on my behalf," she said.

Mr Jimmy Mtanda resident of Segerea-Dar es Salaam said,"When this decision is made it will hurt some of us. You can't force me to have a decision I don't want. For example I have DSTV that has all programmes i want, now if you force me to buy that super decoder it won't be good because it's not on my plan."

Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

