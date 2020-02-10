Uganda: Vipers Expect Bull Fight, Bbosa Makes Statement

It is getting hotter at both ends of the Uganda Premier League table. With the relegation jaws wide open, 10-man Express produced a praiseworthy and commanding performance in their 1-0 triumph over Onduparaka in Arua on Friday, arguably their most assertive display in recent memory.

Yes, new gaffer Wasswa Bbosa took the biggest credit for breathing new life into a hitherto disoriented side that played their hearts out to get their first win over the Caterpillars in seven attempts - and their first victory at the intimidating Green Light Stadium.

Playing with dedication even after midfielder Lawrence Kigonya was shown matching orders after a second offence, Express were unrelenting even when Eric Kambale and Disan Galiwango missed a couple of chances.

Towards the end of the pulsating match, Red Eagles midfielder Daniel Shabena disposed Denis Andama to set up substitute Frank Ssenyondo to slot the ball beyond advancing Onduparaka goalkeeper Wasswa.

They not only put behind the misery of losing to Villa and Mbarara City but also climbed out of the red zone to 11th with 24 points from 21 matches. At Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara City trounced beat Police 1-0 with forward Brian Aheebwa netting the lone goal.

Vipers on five-point agenda

Before the title shaping contest against KCCA next week, Vipers coach Fred Kajoba has urged his charges to stretch back the lead at the top to five is they manage to smash a wallowing Bul side that is yet to win in the last four matches.

"Everybody that goes to play Bul in Njeru knows that they will get a difficult game. That is why we want to focus on being at our best because it is a game where you want to take the points but you know we will need to fight to get them," Kajoba revealed. The three-time league winners lead second placed KCCA with two points and will attempt to bag victory minus recovering Bashir Asiku, Karim Watambala, Halid Lwaliwa, Siraje Ssentamu and Farouk Musisi.

Against Arthur Kyesimira's Bul this afternoon, Kajoba will be bouyed by the fact that they are yet to lose to their opponents in the last seven clashes with six wins and one draw. Vipers won the first round tie 2-1 and have lost only twice whilst conceding the least number of goals - 10.