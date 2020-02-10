Nigeria: Kaduna Health Insurance Scheme Enrols 12,000 Persons in One Week

One week into the commencement of enrolment of participants into the Kaduna State Contributory Health Insurance Scheme, 12,000 persons have been registered to have access to health services.

Aliyu Saidu, the Director General of the Kaduna State Contributory Health Management Authority (KADCHMA), disclosed this while assessing the public response to the enrolment campaign which was flagged on 31st January, 2020 by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe.

The Director General promised that about 70,000 public servants in the state will be enrolled in the scheme during the first quarter of the year.

"The enrolment of Her Excellency, the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe signified the end of the design phase and the beginning of the rollout of the contributory health scheme in Kaduna State," the DG noted.

Aliyu further explained that "enrolees become eligible to access healthcare under the scheme after the registration process."

The KADCHMA DG said that the contributory health insurance scheme covers people in both the formal and informal sectors, adding that pricing is designed to offer families a cost-effective service which also saves enrolees from paying out of pocket for healthcare services.

He said that the health insurance package covers a family of six, comprising a husband, who is the principal, a wife and four children, explaining that a wife can be the principal if she is the one that pays the premium.

The DG, who said that service under the scheme can be accessed at both public and private hospitals, advised enrolees to use health facilities that are closest to them and where they feel more comfortable.

Aliyu assured that the resources that have been pooled together for the scheme will be managed by an independent agency.

"Contributions will be in the custody of a Fund Manager, who will be appointed by the governor and will not be part of the organisational structure of the contributory health management authority, " he clarified.