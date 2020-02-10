Kenya: Tusker Down AFC Leopards

9 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Richard Maosi

Tusker beat AFC Leopards 1-0 in a tightly contested Kenyan Premier League match encounter at Afraha Stadium on Sunday.

Timothy Otieno scored the only game of the match in the 62nd minute with a clinical volley into the right corner of the net.

"The game was hard, although we remained focused and ensured that we do not make simple mistakes before full time, Otieno said.

Tusker head coach Robert Matano hailed his players for batting hard to secure the three points.

"I cannot rule out the fact that we are in the title race and the consistency of winning more matches will put us at the right position," he added.

Ingwe head coach Antony Kimani conceded defeat saying that luck was not on their side.

"Today's match was hard but I urge my players to continue with the same spirit for more good results in the upcoming fixtures," he added.

Leopards had their best chance in the 9th minute when Collins Shivachi almost penetrated the compact defence of Tusker but was dispossessed easily by Luke Namanda.

Elvis Rupia was tackled in the box in the 46 minute, earning Leopards a penalty but Tusker goalkeeper Robert Mboya saved it.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Super Eagles' New Jerseys - Hit or Miss? Nigerians React

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.