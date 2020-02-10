Kenya: Uhuru Views Moi's Body At Parliament Buildings

Photo: Salaton Njau/Nation Media Group
Officers of the Kenya Defence Forces accompany former President Daniel arap Moi's body to Parliament buildings on February 8, 2020 for three days of public viewing.
8 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

President Uhuru Kenyatta has led Kenyans in paying their last respects to the retired President Daniel Toroitich arap Moi who died on Tuesday.

President Kenyatta viewed the body of the retired president at the parliament building at 10.40 am on Saturday.

Uhuru, who was accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, arrived at parliament building at exactly 10.15 am.

He was the first person to view the body before other dignitaries and other Kenyans were allowed in.

Deputy President Willam Ruto was already at the Parliament Buildings to welcome the president.

Dr Ruto arrived at Parliament buildings at around 9.50am accompanied by senior government officials.

Moi's body will be at Parliament Buildings until Monday and the members of the public can view it between today and Monday from 8am to 5pm.

Earlier in the morning, President Kenyatta addressed the nation from State House and described Mzee Moi as a visionary leader and a patriot who served the country diligently.

"It is with a heavy heart that the sun has set on a thoughtful leader... one who served the nation with dignity and honour... one whose wisdom kept Kenya relevant and neutral," said Mr Kenyatta.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.