Kenya: Maraga and Haji Mourn Moi As Kenya's Icon

Photo: Salaton Njau/Nation Media Group
Officers of the Kenya Defence Forces accompany former President Daniel arap Moi's body to Parliament buildings on February 8, 2020 for three days of public viewing.
8 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — Chief Justice David Maraga and the Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji have mourned retired President Daniel arap Moi as a leader who steered the country's development agenda for 24 years.

Speaking while condoling with Moi's family at their Kabarnet Gardens home in Nairobi, Haji recalled the time he was a student, a time he says he learnt a lot from Kenya's second President who died on Tuesday following a long illness associated with old age.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was set to lead the nation in viewing Moi's body which will lie-in-state in Parliament from Saturday to Monday, ahead of a memorial service at the Nyayo Stadium on Tuesday. Moi will be accorded a state burial at his Sacho home in Kabarak on Wednesday.

"I was in Kabarak High School, we were privileged to see him every time, we learnt much from him, this nation would not be where it is if it were not up to him to do the many things he did," the DPP, who was accompanied by his father, Senator Yusuf Haji said.

Senator Moi acknowledged the friendship his father had with Senator Haji, saying that the latter remained faithful and true when he worked as a senior administrator under Moi's regime. Haji was a long-time Provincial Commissioner, a powerful position during Moi's regime.

"Haji worked for the former President Moi for a long time. Above all, he was faithful, we were all friends, we are so grateful to you and your family in this hour when it is very difficult for us," Senator Moi said.

The Garissa Senator began his career during Moi's tenure as a District Officer and later as the Provincial Commissioner (1970-1997).

He was later elected as an MP before becoming an Assistant Minister, Minister of Defence ( 2008-2013) and finally elected as a member of the Kenyan Senate.

Chief Justice, David Maraga, who visited Moi's home in Nairobi mourned the former president as a mentor to many people, including church leaders and politicians.

"Everyone is feeling the loss but you and your family have lost a father and there is no good time to lose a parent, we can imagine your feelings and we have come as the Judiciary and we are very sorry, we pray that God gives you strength," CJ Maraga said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

More on This
Kenyans Pay Last Respects to Former President Moi
Remembering Moi - Kenya's Autocratic President
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.