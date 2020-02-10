Kenya: Uhuru Pays Last Respects to Moi Who Is Lying-in-State in Parliament

Officers of the Kenya Defence Forces accompany former President Daniel arap Moi's body to Parliament buildings on February 8, 2020 for three days of public viewing.

By Davis Ayega, Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta Saturday paid his last respects to former president Daniel Moi, whose body is lying-in-state in Parliament for public viewing.

President Kenyatta was the first to view the body, followed by his Deputy William Ruto and other senior government officials.

Kenyans were set to be allowed in after the government officials.

Ahead of the viewing, President Kenyatta addressed the nation from State House Nairobi, describing the former president as a dedicated leader who ruled with dedication, always putting the country's interest ahead.