Kenya: Uhuru Pays Last Respects to Moi Who Is Lying-in-State in Parliament

Photo: Salaton Njau/Nation Media Group
Officers of the Kenya Defence Forces accompany former President Daniel arap Moi's body to Parliament buildings on February 8, 2020 for three days of public viewing.
8 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

By Davis Ayega, Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta Saturday paid his last respects to former president Daniel Moi, whose body is lying-in-state in Parliament for public viewing.

President Kenyatta was the first to view the body, followed by his Deputy William Ruto and other senior government officials.

Kenyans were set to be allowed in after the government officials.

Ahead of the viewing, President Kenyatta addressed the nation from State House Nairobi, describing the former president as a dedicated leader who ruled with dedication, always putting the country's interest ahead.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

More on This
Kenyans Pay Last Respects to Former President Moi
Remembering Moi - Kenya's Autocratic President
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.