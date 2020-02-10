Kenya: Day 2 - More Kenyans Stream to Parliament to View Moi's Body

Photo: Salaton Njau/Nation Media Group
Officers of the Kenya Defence Forces accompany former President Daniel arap Moi's body to Parliament buildings on February 8, 2020 for three days of public viewing.
9 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

By Njoki Kihiu, Nairobi — Queues started forming as early as 6am Sunday, on Day 2 of Moi's body lying-in-state in Parliament for public viewing.

From Kencom House, through KICC on City Hall Way, Kenyans lined up, some with their children, through to Parliament Road where they waited for their turn to view the body of retired President Daniel arap Moi.

"Mzee Moi was a great man and he used to come to Kakamega more often," said Philip Walubengo as he lined up, "I will remember him for opening a hospital in Webuye."

Walubengo urged more Kenyans to turn up and "see the body of our former leader."

"This is a one in a lifetime opportunity," he said, when asked why he went to see him.

Kenyans started viewing Moi's body Saturday when it was driven in on a gun carriage with the coffin drapped in the national flag.

It was taken back to the Lee Funeral Home and returned to Parliament on Sunday. The last day of public viewing is on Monday, ahead of his memorial service at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday followed by a state burial on Wednesday when he will be accorded a 19-gun salute by the military.

Those interviewed by Capital News spoke fondly of a man who ruled Kenya for 24 years, with majority sharing nostalgic memories of the free milk program for public primary schools.

For some, like Mike Ouma, they attributed their academic success to the milk which they say acted as the only motivation to pursue education, at a time the government was battling high levels of illiteracy among Kenyans.

"I hated education so much, but I went to school due to the free milk," Ouma, who went ahead with education to acquire a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) said.

Hundreds of police officers, some on horse-back were deployed outside Parliament to manage the queues of Kenyans determined to view Moi's body.

Kennedy Ng'ang'a, a resident of Kabete pleaded with Kenyans to forgive Moi, saying he ruled at a time the country faced a myriad of challenges, that required him to be firm.

"Why burden yourself with hatred?" he posed while referring to Moi's striking last statement as he handed over power to his predecessor President Mwai Kibaki," he said, and recalled Moi's last words of "if I have done anything wrong, please forgive me, I also forgive those hurt me."

A program released by Parliament on Friday states that Kenyans will have a chance to view Moi's body from 2pm, after President Uhuru Kenyatta and other leaders, government officials and international dignitaries.

Moi died on Tuesday at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been admitted for more than three months following a long illness, associated with old age. He was 95.

Moi's son Gideon and Raymond said "as a family, we have accepted."

Read the original article on Capital FM.

More on This
Kenyans Pay Last Respects to Former President Moi
Remembering Moi - Kenya's Autocratic President
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.