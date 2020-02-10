Kenya: AU Assembly Observes a Minute's Silence in Honour of Late Retired President Moi

Photo: Salaton Njau/Nation Media Group
Officers of the Kenya Defence Forces accompany former President Daniel arap Moi's body to Parliament buildings on February 8, 2020 for three days of public viewing.
10 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — African leaders attending the 33rd AU Ordinary Session on Sunday observed a minute's silence in memory of Retired Kenyan President late Daniel arap Moi who died on Tuesday, February 4.

The outgoing African Union (AU) Chairperson Abdel Fattah El- Sisi (Egypt) and Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni lauded Moi's commitment to regional peace and stability, which they said contributed immensely to peace efforts in the region.

"President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda recognized the late Moi for working with dedication for Kenya and East Africa Region. He thanked him for welcoming Uganda refugees to Kenya when the country was in trouble and for sponsoring their peace talks of 1985," a dispatch from the foreign ministry read.

Other leaders who eulogized Moi who included Prime Minister of Eswatini Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini, Seychelles Vice President Vincent Merton.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit noted Moi's contribution to the peace process in Sudan that eventually led to the birthing of the new nation - South Sudan.

Moi will be accorded a State funeral at his Kabarak home in Nakuru on Wednesday preceded by a national memorial at the Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

More on This
Kenyans Pay Last Respects to Former President Moi
Remembering Moi - Kenya's Autocratic President
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.