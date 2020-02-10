Kenya: AU Assembly Observes a Minute's Silence in Honour of Late Retired President Moi

Officers of the Kenya Defence Forces accompany former President Daniel arap Moi's body to Parliament buildings on February 8, 2020 for three days of public viewing.

Nairobi — African leaders attending the 33rd AU Ordinary Session on Sunday observed a minute's silence in memory of Retired Kenyan President late Daniel arap Moi who died on Tuesday, February 4.

The outgoing African Union (AU) Chairperson Abdel Fattah El- Sisi (Egypt) and Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni lauded Moi's commitment to regional peace and stability, which they said contributed immensely to peace efforts in the region.

"President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda recognized the late Moi for working with dedication for Kenya and East Africa Region. He thanked him for welcoming Uganda refugees to Kenya when the country was in trouble and for sponsoring their peace talks of 1985," a dispatch from the foreign ministry read.

Other leaders who eulogized Moi who included Prime Minister of Eswatini Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini, Seychelles Vice President Vincent Merton.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir Mayardit noted Moi's contribution to the peace process in Sudan that eventually led to the birthing of the new nation - South Sudan.

Moi will be accorded a State funeral at his Kabarak home in Nakuru on Wednesday preceded by a national memorial at the Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday.