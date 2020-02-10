Zimbabwe/Malawi: Bullets Coach Pasuwa Returns to Zimbabwe - Yet to Agree a 2-Year Deal

Nyasa Big Bullets says their Zimbabwean coach Callisto Pasuwa has agreed "in principle" to a two-year contract but his local representative Felix Ngamanya Sapao said the mentor is yet to signed the dotted lines of the contract and has flown back to Harare.

The champions chief administration officer Albert Chigoga said they agreed to the terms with Pasuwa.

"He [Pasuwa] has signed a two-year contract extention," Chigoga said.

He said the club was immensely impressed by Pasuwa's league title defence and the successful team-building project which saw a number of youngsters, such as Charles Petro, Nixon Nyasulu, Peter Banda, Chimwemwe Idana and Hassan Kajoke, excelling in their debut season.

But Sapao said the coach was back in Zimbabwe after a tough and gruelling season that saw the People's Team defend the TNM Super League title after pipping their age-old rivals Be Forward Wanderers by a point because there were some hitches in the contract negotiations.

He said Pasuwa has not signed a new contract yet and that negotiations are still on going.

"There are some issues that need to be sorted out first," pointed out Sapao.

He is reportedly a target of some clubs in Tanzani and Dynamos FC in his homeland.