Nigeria: Senate Raises the Alarm As Strange Epidemic Kills 15 in Benue

7 February 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye and Chuks Okocha

Abuja — The Senate Thursday raised the alarm over the likely outbreak of a "strange epidemic" in Oye-Obi Local Government Area of Benue State.

Consequently, the upper chamber, urged the Federal Ministry of Health to urgently mobilise focal persons to the area to investigate and ascertain the nature of the disease which has allegedly claimed 15 lives.

The Senate also called on the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to promptly put up surveillance to contain the disease, see to the treatment of victims and protect others from being infected. The resolutions of the Senate followed a motion sponsored by Senator Abba Moro (PDP - Benue South) during plenary.

Senator Moro named the alleged victims of the epidemic to include Happiness Ogbo, Onajobi Ogbedu, Wisdom Agwo, Andy Edu, "all of whom died 48 hours after contacting the undiagnosed disease."

He added that the disease, which is yet to be diagnosed by health authorities and medical experts in Benue State, has symptoms such as headache, internal heat, diarrhea, vomiting, stomach ache, weakness of the body and swollen stomach.

"As at Monday, February 3, 2020, the number of persons affected with the strange epidemic has risen to 104," Senator Moro said.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.