Malawi: Court Sends Pakistani to Malawi Prison for 3 Years Over Shop Theft

A Pakistani national Mohsin Junan Farook, 29, will spend three-and-half-years in Malawi prison after being convicted for stealing groceries worth millions of kwacha in Limbe in Blantyre.

He was sentenced by Limbe Magistrate Court where he pleaded not guilty.

The State paraded three witnesses to prove its case.

In a statement, Limbe Police Station prosecutor Florida Dzimbiri said Farook was a shop assistant at a wholesaler where he connived with his Malawians girlfriend to steal money and groceries.

"He used his post to collect goods and give her girlfriend who sold them at Namiyango in Bangwe Township," she said.