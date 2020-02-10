Zimbabwe: Killer Zivhu Donates Sanitary Pads to Men

Chivi South MP Killer Zivhu has donated quantities of sanitaryware to less privileged women and schoolgirls through their husbands and fathers within his constituency.

He revealed this to NewZimbabwe.com weekend as he scolded some Zimbabwean men he accused of recklessly partaking in beer drink when their wives and children went without sanitary ware.

In donating the ware, the Zanu PF lawmaker broke tradition, that of giving the pads to women beneficiaries but gave them to men to go and give to their spouses and children.

Through his Zivhu Foundation, the businessman and politician said was going to donate free sanitary wear to almost every school in his constituency.

"I feel sorry for girls who have become a laughingstock to boys when they mess themselves at school and also ladies who mess themselves in public," Zivhu said Sunday.

"Fathers and men must also make sure that their wives and girl children have pads or enough pads before they indulge into drinking beer and just get drunk which has no value.

"I am doing this out of love as part of my philanthropic work. I am also an incumbent MP for the area and I feel I should play my part in making sure that the girl child retains her self-esteem through adequately preparing for her reproductive health challenges."

The MP also appealed to anyone who wanted to buy sanitary ware at a more affordable price to join him.

"We can source affordable sanitary ware through Killer Zivhu Foundation from neighbouring South Africa and this will go a long way in assisting the underprivileged."

Zivhu said his philanthropic activities were not very popular with some of his party colleagues baying for his blood for publicly suggesting party leader and national President Emmerson Mnangagwa should engage in dialogue with MDC leader Nelson Chamisa.

"I know there are party functionaries out to frustrate me, but this will not stop me from addressing the plight of the downtrodden members of the society. I will keep giving to the less privileged in my constituency," he told this publication.

Over the weekend Zivhu was at Ruvanga Secondary School in his constituency where he donated over 300 pads to girls and female teachers.

The event saw male teachers also get free sanitary ware to give to their wives and girl children.