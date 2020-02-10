Malawi: Govt, Analysts Fault Mkaka - MCP's SG Justifies Calling Chakwera As Malawi Leader

Minister of Information, Civic Education Communication and Technology, Mark Bottoman and analysts have condemned Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary general Eisenhower Mkaka's remarks on Saturday at Msundwe Police ground in Lilongwe.

Mkaka made controversial statement before MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera addressed crowds following the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) order for fresh elections in 150 days.

He said the Malawi Police Service officers will not be allowed to provide security during the forthcoming fresh presidential elections.

The MCP secretary general justified his statement, saying police have lost Malawians' trust and that Malawi Defence Force (MDF) should provide security in the fresh elections as is more competent institution.

Mkaka also referred Chakwera as Malawi President and Monica Chakwera as the First Lady.

He also added his voice to the call by other electoral stakeholders for the resignation of MEC chairperson Jane Ansah and her commissioners.

But in a statement released on Sunday, government spokesman described the remarks by Mkaka as unfortunate.

Bottoman said the Constitutional Court nullified the May 21 2019 presidential election but upheld President Peter Mutharika as Head of State until elections are held as ordered by the court.

He said by extension, the judgment means Gertrude Mutharika remains the First Lady of the Republic of Malawi.

"Any views and utterances contrary to the court's ruling are a departure from the rule of law and recipe for violence," Minister of Information said in the statement.

"Malawians are aware that Msundwe, where Mr. Mkaka made the unfortunate remarks, has become a hotspot for violence. As such, the remarks at Msundwe may have been strategically made with the aim of inciting more violence. Government condemns in strongest terms the spirit of violence perpetrated by the MCP," the statement reads

Bottoman noted that MCP president did not condemn the "unfortunate remarks" by Mkaka, "signifying that they were premeditated."

Meanwhile, commentators have also faulted Mkaka with Zomba-based political scientist Mustapha Hussein saying the party does not have the mandate to stop the law enforcers from overseeing elections.

On loss of trust, Hussein said "a solution can be found to address the issues."

Another political analyst Godfrey Pumbwa said "no political party can tell police what to do."

But Mkaka has maintained that the "Police have failed together with Malawi Electoral Commission to ensure that the will of the people is upheld."

The MCP secretary general said his suggestion is not weird.

On addressing Chakwera as president, Mkaka said officially Mutharika is the Malawi leader but according to the elections that were Tippexed, Chakwera was voted President.

In his address, Chakwera said he will cast out 'Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) demons" if elected State President.

The rally was patronised by, among others, former first gentleman Richard Banda, Freedom Party president Khumbo Kachali, Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani-Hara and First Deputy Speaker Madalitso Kazombo and some People's Party executive members.