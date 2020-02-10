Nigeria: Blame Fed, State Govts for Rising Insecurity - ASUU

10 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, yesterday, blamed the federal and state governments for the rise in insecurity, saying that many states are reverting to organising their own internal security networks without treating the causes of insecurity.

This was disclosed by the ASUU Chairman, University of Ibadan, Professor Deji Omole in Ibadan while speaking with journalists.

The ASUU chairman said: "The union had maintained that a time will come when the children of the poor will have nothing to eat but the rich in the society stating that the observation is happening now.

"Poor education funding has made Nigerian students live in zoo-like hostels with sad memories for the society.

"Every year, they have a budget for themselves. The president and his cabinet get lion shares and some members of the National assembly with no brilliant contributions to the economy. They become billionaires overnight as a result of this insecurity.

"Instead of attending to poverty, education and unemployment, the security forces advise on buying more weapons. They keep on churning out bad policies that impoverish more families. And with no job, and a bad economy, crime and criminality are reigning supreme.

"Government must give electricity, tackle unemployment and attack poverty and fund education to keep children in focus on positive development attitudes."

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Super Eagles' New Jerseys - Hit or Miss? Nigerians React

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.