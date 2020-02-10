Angola: Basketball - Petro De Luanda Boost Tournament Leading

9 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Petro de Luanda reinforced last Saturday, in the country capital, the National Senior Male Tournament in Basketball leading with 31 points following 113-76 win over Clube Desportivo de Formação Kwanza.

The match is for the 2nd round of the third phase of the regular championship phase.

For the same round, the Marinha de Guerra was beaten by Vila Clotilde 80-100, 1º de Agosto beat Universidade Lusíadas 123-69 and Interclube won Atlético Sport Aviação (ASA), 85-78.

Therefore, the third round, disputed last Friday Petro de Luanda beat Marinha de Guerra (116-77), ASA was defeated by 1º de Agosto (81-99), Vila Clotilde won Interclube (69-62) and Universidade Lusíadas was beaten by Clube Desportivo de Formação Kwanza (70-85).

The standings: 1 Petro de Luanda - 31 points 2 1º de Agosto - 29 3 Interclube - 28 4 Marinha - 24 5 ASA - 21 6 Vila - 21 7 Lusíada - 19 8 CD Kwanza -19

Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved.

