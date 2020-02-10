Angola: Air Namibia Calls Off Flights to Luanda

Luanda — After 28 years flying to the Angolan capital, Luanda, Air Namibia has since Sunday cut off flights to Luanda for an indefinite period, as the company says the route has become economically unviable.

The Windhoek/Luanda route is causing huge losses due to the poor demand for services, hence the need to suspend since this has become unsustainable and there is no prospect of a reasonable change of the current situation in the near future, said Xavier Masule, acting director of Namibia airline.

Early in June and October 2019, Namibia had suspended flights to Luanda due to financial difficulties which made it impossible for the company to fulfill its commitments with South African Airlines, where its maintenance services are provided.

Gilberto Segunda, an Angolan economist, said the suspension of Windhoek and Luanda fights should represent a sublime opportunity for the Angolan airlines to impose itself on this regional route in Southern Africa, as it would absolve customers from its Namibian counterpart and increase profits.

The Windhoek/Luanda route was, according to data from the Namibian state company, the most profitable at least from 2000 to 2015, however it has changed radically, so the company felt forced to call off flights between the two countries.

The company started operating in Angolan capital with two flights a week, in 1992, in 2014 and 2015, the golden period of operations; it increased to seven the number of flights to Luanda.