Angola: Air Namibia Calls Off Flights to Luanda

9 February 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — After 28 years flying to the Angolan capital, Luanda, Air Namibia has since Sunday cut off flights to Luanda for an indefinite period, as the company says the route has become economically unviable.

The Windhoek/Luanda route is causing huge losses due to the poor demand for services, hence the need to suspend since this has become unsustainable and there is no prospect of a reasonable change of the current situation in the near future, said Xavier Masule, acting director of Namibia airline.

Early in June and October 2019, Namibia had suspended flights to Luanda due to financial difficulties which made it impossible for the company to fulfill its commitments with South African Airlines, where its maintenance services are provided.

Gilberto Segunda, an Angolan economist, said the suspension of Windhoek and Luanda fights should represent a sublime opportunity for the Angolan airlines to impose itself on this regional route in Southern Africa, as it would absolve customers from its Namibian counterpart and increase profits.

The Windhoek/Luanda route was, according to data from the Namibian state company, the most profitable at least from 2000 to 2015, however it has changed radically, so the company felt forced to call off flights between the two countries.

The company started operating in Angolan capital with two flights a week, in 1992, in 2014 and 2015, the golden period of operations; it increased to seven the number of flights to Luanda.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Many Killed as Militants Attack Travellers in Nigeria
State Capture in Zimbabwe - A Myth or Reality?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.