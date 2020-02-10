Angola: Luanda Marginal Interrupted Due to Carnival Assembly

Luanda — The car circulation in the António Agostinho Neto Avenue (New Marginal) is half conditioned as from this Sunday 09 until 27 of the current month, due to the structures assembling for the 2020 Carnival.

The Angolan Carnival parades will be held from 22 to 25 this month. In Luanda province are scheduled for 22 February with child class group parade, while for 23 February will be the exhibition of the adults B class.

The central parade of A class for adults, is scheduled for 25 February, Tuesday.

In a note sent this Sunday to ANGOP, the Luanda Provincial Government states that from 21 to 25 the road circulation will be completely closed.

However, from 25 to 27 February will be partially interrupted to allow the equipments disassembling process.