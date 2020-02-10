Zimbabwe: Cop Fatally Shoots Colleague

10 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Nqobile Tshili

A POLICE officer was shot dead, allegedly mistakenly, by a colleague as a team of Bulawayo and Chivhu detectives swooped on an armed robbery suspect in Chivhu, Mashonaland East Province.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon as Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officers from Bulawayo teamed up with their counterparts in Chivhu to arrest the suspect, Mussa Denge (43).

It could not be established immediately if the deceased was from Bulawayo CID or Chivhu.

Denge was then arrested in connection with the robbery of two vehicles in Bulawayo and Kadoma.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the fatal shooting yesterday.

He said cops were still investigating circumstances leading to the incident.

"I can confirm that we lost one of our officers yesterday (Saturday) afternoon as police officers were carrying out a raid in Chivhu. The officer was shot dead as members were effecting an arrest. He got injured and later passed on at a local hospital. So basically, we are conducting investigations and we would release more information soon," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the suspect was wanted in Bulawayo and other places for armed robbery cases.

"The suspect was wanted for several cases which include robbery in Bulawayo. He was being pursued by a CID team comprising officers from Bulawayo and CID Chivhu. It's really sad but we are conducting investigations. The suspect has since been arrested. Our investigations would also establish whether the suspect was armed," said Asst Com Nyathi.

Sources said the joint team had followed Denge from Chivhu central business district to a local house.

"As the suspect arrived at the house, cops who were in hot pursuit advanced towards him with one of the detectives discharging a gun as he fired warning shots. One of the detectives who had advanced and was about to grab the suspect was then accidentally shot in the pelvis before he was rushed to Chivhu General Hospital for treatment. The officer unfortunately succumbed to sustained injuries," said the source.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.