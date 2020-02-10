Zimbabwe: Address Issues to Relevant Authorities - Youth League

Exposing corruption must be directed to relevant State organs and members must stick to procedure and not resort to megaphone strategies such as convening Press conferences, Zanu PF acting national deputy secretary for Youth League, Cde Tendai Chirau has said.

In a statement, Cde Chirau implored youths from the revolutionary party to remain disciplined.

"It must be borne in mind that most corruption cases fail on account of dearth of empirical evidence. To this end, we call upon all morally upright Zimbabweans with evidence of any corruption cases to bring forth such evidence to the attention of the relevant corruption rupturing organisations.

"We call upon the relevant organs created to combat corruption to conscientiously discharge their duties meticulously and boldly without fear or favour or regard to status, class, gender, tribe or otherwise," said Cde Chirau.

"Therefore, bona fide members of the ZANU PF Youth League are urged to stand resolute in defence of the party and its leadership-guided resolutions and processes. We must remain disciplined and loyal in the fight against corruption. Let us not be distracted by absurd sideshows and melodramatic agendas meant to subvert, defame and disfigure the profound and distinguishable legacy of our revolutionary party and the values it stands for, particularly the fight against corruption."

Last week, the Zanu PF Politburo suspended deputy secretary for youths, Cde Lewis Matutu and secretary for the commissariat Cde Godfrey Tsenengamu for indiscipline after they violated party procedure by convening a Press conference accusing prominent businessmen of corruption.

The revolutionary party also removed Cde Pupurai Togarepi from his post as secretary for the Youth League.

Cde Togarepi will, however, remain a Central Committee member, while Cdes Matutu and Tsenengamu will revert to being ordinary card-carrying members.

Cde Chirau pledged the Youth League's loyalty to the party.

"The Zanu PF Youth League stands ready to abide and fulfil all decisions made by governing structures of the Party in particular the Secretariat of the Central Committee i.e. the Politburo. We as the frontline of the ruling party boldly declare that when the authentic leadership of the party -- which in principle is the deployment of the masses who elect and install leaders in these positions make decisions, the Youth League stands guided, informed and bound by such pronouncements," said Cde Chirau.

"If and when the Youth League feels disgruntled with any such pronouncements, it will strongly voice its concerns through laid down communication etiquettes and conventions of the party."