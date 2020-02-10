Zimbabwe: Nadolo Relishes Dembare Homecoming

Soccer Star of the Year finalist, King Nadolo, says he is looking forward to a fruitful career after completing his move to his childhood team Dynamos.

The attacking midfielder is the latest recruit unveiled by the Harare giants in their shopping spree that has seen the club signing 13 players ahead of the start of the new season.

"I am happy, I look forward to a fruitful season with Dynamos," said Nadolo.

"My hope and prayer is to contribute positively to the overall objectives of the club.

"This means I have to train hard and push myself harder. It's easier to achieve career goals with a big club like Dynamos," said Nadolo.

The 24-year old had a fairytale outing in the Castle Lager Premiership last year when he joined relegated side TelOne during the mid-season.

He had been linked with various clubs during pre-season, among them champions FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum, CAPS United, Chicken Inn and his former club Highlanders.

But, on Friday, he chose Dynamos, a club that gave him the foundation to build his football career between 2008 and 2009.

Nadolo, who played in the Glamour Boys juniors just over a decade ago, severed links with DeMbare when he relocated to South Africa where he completed his high school.

He played schoolboy football in South Africa and when he returned home in 2014 he joined DeMbare's rivals Highlanders.

But he packed his bags again and resurfaced at Witbank Spurs, who were playing in the lower rungs of South African football.

Keen to resuscitate his career, Nadolo signed for Castle Lager Premiership side TelOne mid-season last year and made an immediate impact by contributing vital goals and assists.

Although the side failed to survive relegation, his individual performances still earned him a place on the Soccer Star of the Year calendar.

He was also chosen by fellow players to win the FUZ Footballer of the Month award in November 2019.

Despite playing half the season, he finished third in the Golden Boot race with 11 goals, three behind the winner Clive Augusto.

Nadolo also had five assists for TelOne.

DeMbare spokesperson, Tinashe Farawo, yesterday said their aim was to make the Harare giants competitive again.

They last won the league title in 2014 when Callisto Pasuwa led them to four consecutive championships.

DeMbare have signed players for almost all the positions.

They have roped in their former defender Partson Jaure, the ex-ZPC Kariba duo of Tinotenda Chiunye and Sylvester Appiah, goalkeeper Taimon Mvula, Juan Mutudza, Byron Madzokere, Nkosi Mhlanga, Barnabas Mushunje, David Temwanjira, and rookies Lennox Mutsetse and Tanaka Chidhobha.

"Our aim is to make sure that we have a team that will be able to compete in the Castle Lager Premiership.

"But the overall goal is one day to return to the CAF Champions League so we are working hand in hand with the coach.

"He (coach Tonderai Ndiraya) has his shopping list and the management is working round the clock to fulfil its mandate by providing the resources that are needed.

"So, as long as it is within our means, we will do our best to buy the quality that the coaches want," said Farawo.