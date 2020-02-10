South Africa: Mother-in-Law and Wife of Murdered Funeral Parlour Owner in Court

10 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

The mother-in-law and wife of murdered funeral parlour owner Jabulani Nkosi are among those who will appear in the Balfour Magistrate's Court on Monday in connection with his death, the Hawks said on Sunday.

"The magnificent art of police investigation has successfully led to the arrest of the suspects in connection with the death of Jabulani Isaac Nkosi," Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said in a statement.

Nkosi, 58, was killed in a volley of bullets when four people burst into his home in Balfour on the morning of January 19.

Hlathi said the seventh person arrested is Nkosi's 64-year-old mother-in-law Maria Naniwe Nkabinde. She was arrested on Wednesday, February 5 in Standerton and she made a brief appearance in court on the same day.

Her matter was remanded to Monday where she will join the six other people arrested in the dock.

They have also already made a court appearance.

He named them as Muntu Mashinini, Sipho Dube, Thokozani Radebe, Zanele Malindisa, and his wife Busi Mitta Nkosi.

A 17-year-old girl was among them.

Nkosi survived an attempt on his life on January 8 when he was shot by two men in balaclavas. He was rushed to the hospital and treated. He was discharged from hospital on January 16, only to be shot again days later.

At the time of the last shooting, police and paramedics were alerted by a member of the public, but Nkosi was declared dead at the scene.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.