Botswana: Prisons Xi Women Humiliate Vicomates Counterparts

Gaborone — They used all scoring opportunities that came their way and it was goal number one, two, three ... 23 and one wonders if this was a netball or volleyball game.

The fact is it was a scoreline between Prisons XI women's football club and Vicomates in the Gaborone region women's football league encounter played at Lekidi Football Centre on February 8.

The score certainly showed that Prisons' women were determined to keep their dream to challenge for this season's honours alive.

Prisons' determination also brings a neck and neck scuffle for top flight with Double Action, who are the only team to have collected three points from Prisons thus far.

Appearing on the scoresheet were Lesego Keleboge's nine goals, Atang Busang booted four past the rivals' goalkeeper, Kesegofetse Mochawe netted three, One Botshabelo beat the keeper twice while Marriam Ramotserere, Golebaone Selebatso and Nancy Baeletsi scored one each.

At the start of the game it was evident that Vicomates had no choice but to honour the fixture as they failed to make a single goal attempt while their opponents, Prisons came determined to score an avalanche of goals.

At the end of the game, Prisons' coach, Quelch Moroke was happy with the result and gave credit to his team for taking instructions and accomplishing their mission to score many goals despite the fact that they were out of action for two weeks.

That, he said, was because at times, goal difference would be used to determine winners in the event teams were tied in points at the end of the league.

"Our plan is to take each game as it comes and ensure that we consistently collect maximum points in order for us to win the league. We do not have time to relax because we have already lost three points against Double Action, the more reason to focus," he said in an interview.

On the other hand, Vicomates coach, Victor Bareetseng said the score margin was a clear indication that they were not prepared.

"Our other hiccup was that some of our players did not make it due to work commitment hence there were so many gaps," he said.

Nevertheless, Bareetseng was confident that with time the team would gel and play as a unit and collect points from other games.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>