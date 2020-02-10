Botswana: Ostriches Book Spot

9 February 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Anastacia Sibanda

Gaborone — Orapa United players celebrating after winning against Jwaneng Galaxy during a Mascom Top 8 game on Saturday. The Ostriches won 1-0 through Lawrence Nduga.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

