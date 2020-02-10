Mauritius: Coronavirus - Temporary Ban On Import of Live Animals Only Including Fish From China

10 February 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The authorities in Mauritius have been constantly monitoring the situation relating to the Novel Coronavirus since its outbreak and have accordingly been following the various reports issued by the World Health Organisation.

It is to be noted that the Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Home Affairs and External Communications, Minister for Rodrigues, Outer Islands and Territorial Integrity, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, chaired emergency meetings on Friday 31 January and Sunday 02 February 2020 and thereby took certain emergency measures.

On Sunday 02 February 2020, a Technical Committee also met following which a temporary ban on importation of animals including fish as well as other associated products was imposed. The Technical Committee monitored the situation with the collaboration of all stakeholders including foreign counterparts.

The Technical Committee met anew on Thursday 06 February 2020 to review all relevant information available and in the light of the updated information has recommended that henceforth the temporary ban of import of products into Mauritius shall apply to live animals only including fish.

The Technical Committee will continue to monitor the situation and update the public. The public is advised to consult the updated information issued by the Ministry of Agro-Industry and Food Security and the Ministry of Blue Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping.

