Rwanda: MTN Rwanda Digitises Airtime Loading Process

MTN Rwanda has said that it will phase out the distribution and n of physical airtime vouchers from February 15th, 2020. Airtime will only be bought and loaded through MTN's digital Electronic Recharge Service (ERS) or MTN Mobile Money (MoMo). This is in their mission to continue to lead the digital agenda for a brighter Rwanda and more importantly, play a part in the country's road to green growth.

Speaking about this decision to go entirely digital, MTN's Chief Sales and Distribution Officer, Mr Norman Munyampundu said, "MTN is set to deliver on its promise of leading digital and providing superior customer experience by investing in digital distribution platforms. The electronic recharge system and Mobile Money, both offer a reliable, efficient and highly convenient experience for subscribers to Top-up their accounts in real time within seconds. These digital platforms have outdone the traditional way for recharging accounts through Scratch cards and have instead provided a more flexible and effective way."

ERS is designed to ensure security and convenience of Airtime stock to the Resellers and provides an all-time availability of Top-up anywhere, anytime for MTN's Subscribers. The fully automated recharge system will cater for general consumers, corporations and distribution partners. Additionally, Mobile Money (MoMo) which has grown significantly in its usage, provides another convenient way for customers to top up directly by themselves.

MTN's sustainability vision is to protect and create shared value for the company and stakeholders through responsible environmental and social practices. By completely shifting airtime top-up to digital, MTN will be fulfilling its commitment of environmental protection.

"We support societies and transform enterprises by offering digital solutions that create greater socio-economic and environmental value. Not only can customers use ERS to purchase airtime, but they can use MoMo as well. This will help us achieve a truly digital and cashless society," remarked Mitwa Ng'ambi, MTN's Chief Executive Officer.

