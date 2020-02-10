Zimbabwe: Long Cheng Boss Up for Sodomy

10 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

LONG Cheng Plaza's engineering section manager appeared in court last week for allegedly sodomising a general hand at the popular shopping mall in Belvedere, Harare.

Yichun Wang (46), who is being represented by lawyer Oscar Gasva, appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Courts charged with aggravated indecent assault.

Wang is denying the charges.

Prosecutor Constance Ngombengombe alleges that sometime in 2015, Wang called the general hand (name withheld) to his office and ordered him to report for night duty.

It is alleged that when the general hand reported for duty, Wang started asking for sexual favours from him saying he would protect him at work for any misdemeanour.

The man turned down Wang's request, but he insisted.

Ms Ngombengombe alleges that the general hand eventually yielded to Wang's demands.

It is alleged that on the first encounter, Wang paid $3.

The court heard that since that day, Wang would sodomise the man twice per week until he reported the matter to the deputy general manager.

It is said that the deputy general manager failed to take action, prompting the victim to lodge a complaint with the police leading to Wang's arrest.

He is expected to appear in court on February 27 for trial.

Magistrate Amos Mubobo is presiding over the matter.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.