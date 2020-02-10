South Africa: Tactical Alliance Between the Left and Neoliberals Will Defeat Corruption

opinion

Towards the end of Jacob Zuma's period in office, South Africans were increasingly mobilised and when Zuma finally fell, there was widespread jubilation. Poor people's movements and trade unions disliked Zuma as much as big business, and although they had organised separately, there was general excitement when he was eventually defeated. Now, there is deep pessimism.

The stalemate between the three factions in the ANC - the left, the neoliberals and the kleptocratic nationalists - has stalled progress. The neoliberals have the presidency and the finance ministry, but they don't have enough power in the party to really drive their agenda forward. This is understandable. As much as most South Africans loathe the kleptocrats, it is an unfortunate reality that they have significant power within the structures of the ANC.

What is not so easy to understand is why ordinary citizens are giving in to pessimism rather than choosing to continue the activism that helped to remove Jacob Zuma from office. Civil society was a powerful force not too long ago. Today it is largely silent, with each organisation focusing on its own projects rather than the national situation. These projects are often important, but if we don't get the...