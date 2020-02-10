Kenya: Postmortem On Papa Dennis' Body to Be Conducted Today

10 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

A postmortem will be conducted on the body of the late gospel singer Papa Dennis on Monday at the City Mortuary.

The artiste's lifeless body was found on Friday night near the Jubilee Party Headquarters in Pangani with initial reports indicating that he may have committed suicide.

According to his twin brother Simon Mwangi, Papa Dennis - real name Dennis Mwangi - left him and a producer in a studio on Friday night only for his body to be found at Kirima building in Nairobi's Pangani Estate.

"I was at Jamhuri with Papa Dennis earlier Friday. He left and went to Pangani. At around 9pm, I joined him in Pangani. He had asked me to take him his passport," Simon Mwangi recounted.

It remains unclear why he wanted his passport.

Neighbours and the caretaker of Kirima building told Nairobi News that Papa Dennis moved into the studio on Thursday night with a mattress and blanket.

Sources who spoke to Nairobi News said the singer was locked out of his house in Jamhuri estate due to rent arrears and he was allowed by Mash Mjukuu, the owner of the studio at Kirima House on Thika road, to stay there.

It has been reported that the Nashukuru hit maker may have been suffering from depression due to financial problems.

