South Africa: The Anatomy of a Scam and a R50 Million Question

9 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

What has happened to all the millions 'invested' with The Market Minstrel and Bouillé Reyneke?

Over the past two decades Bouillé Reyneke, the sole owner of The Market Minstrel cc, is alleged to have defrauded up to 40 clients - friends, family, pensioners, there were no limits - of an estimated R50-million. Civil and criminal litigation is underway, but that does not help those who have lost their investments

The investment plan sounded solid, after all, it was called a "capital guarantee" investment. This saw 90% of an investor's capital stashed in a low-risk investment such as a money-market account, which accrued interest over the period and would ensure, at the very least, the return of 100% of the invested capital.

The balance, just 10%, was invested in high-risk futures and derivatives trading that promised a total return on investment of 12%.

When Marcus Lee* settled back in South Africa after working and studying abroad, he was recommended to Reyneke by family members.

"He came to see me and presented himself as an independent investment professional dealing in a variety of investment instruments, from derivatives trading on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange to property investments," Lee told Business Maverick.

He invested...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.