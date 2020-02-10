South Africa: The Anatomy of a Scam and a R50 Million Question

analysis

What has happened to all the millions 'invested' with The Market Minstrel and Bouillé Reyneke?

Over the past two decades Bouillé Reyneke, the sole owner of The Market Minstrel cc, is alleged to have defrauded up to 40 clients - friends, family, pensioners, there were no limits - of an estimated R50-million. Civil and criminal litigation is underway, but that does not help those who have lost their investments

The investment plan sounded solid, after all, it was called a "capital guarantee" investment. This saw 90% of an investor's capital stashed in a low-risk investment such as a money-market account, which accrued interest over the period and would ensure, at the very least, the return of 100% of the invested capital.

The balance, just 10%, was invested in high-risk futures and derivatives trading that promised a total return on investment of 12%.

When Marcus Lee* settled back in South Africa after working and studying abroad, he was recommended to Reyneke by family members.

"He came to see me and presented himself as an independent investment professional dealing in a variety of investment instruments, from derivatives trading on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange to property investments," Lee told Business Maverick.

He invested...