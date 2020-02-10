South Africa: As It Enters a No-Fly Zone, SAA Can No Longer Defy Gravity

analysis

The ANC is still divided on the future of SAA, with those divisions now being aired openly in public. Despite the wishes of some politicians and some premiers, it seems inevitable that the airline will be radically restructured.

On the afternoon of Thursday, 6 February 2020, the two business rescue practitioners in charge of SAA, Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana, announced that they would drastically cut the number of routes that SAA flies. All the domestic routes except for some between Johannesburg and Cape Town would go. Many international flights would disappear too. However, the operations of its subsidiary Mango Airlines, which provides services on the Johannesburg-Cape Town routes and to Durban would not be affected.

The reaction was surprisingly swift.

On Friday morning, the premier of KwaZulu/Natal (and leader of the ANC in that province), Sihle Zikalala, told SAfm this amounted to "economic sabotage", and he would discuss it with the SAA board and the government. The premier of the Eastern Cape, Oscar Mabunyane, made a similar point, saying he was worried about the economic fallout for his province.

The Public Enterprises Ministry, which oversees SAA, said it was "concerned" at the decision.

Then, just before he boarded a...