South Africa: As It Enters a No-Fly Zone, SAA Can No Longer Defy Gravity

10 February 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

The ANC is still divided on the future of SAA, with those divisions now being aired openly in public. Despite the wishes of some politicians and some premiers, it seems inevitable that the airline will be radically restructured.

On the afternoon of Thursday, 6 February 2020, the two business rescue practitioners in charge of SAA, Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana, announced that they would drastically cut the number of routes that SAA flies. All the domestic routes except for some between Johannesburg and Cape Town would go. Many international flights would disappear too. However, the operations of its subsidiary Mango Airlines, which provides services on the Johannesburg-Cape Town routes and to Durban would not be affected.

The reaction was surprisingly swift.

On Friday morning, the premier of KwaZulu/Natal (and leader of the ANC in that province), Sihle Zikalala, told SAfm this amounted to "economic sabotage", and he would discuss it with the SAA board and the government. The premier of the Eastern Cape, Oscar Mabunyane, made a similar point, saying he was worried about the economic fallout for his province.

The Public Enterprises Ministry, which oversees SAA, said it was "concerned" at the decision.

Then, just before he boarded a...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.