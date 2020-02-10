Zimbabwe: Chinyoka Wins Old Mutual Race

10 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Takudzwa Chitsiga

Jonathan Chinyoka won the Old Mutual Harare marathon 42km men's race in 2hrs 19min 34sec yesterday.

He beat several athletes, who turned out for the annual event at Old Georgians Sports Club.

Chinyoka finished ahead of Prosper Mutwira, by almost a minute, with the later crossing the line in 2hrs 20min 35sec.

Defending champion, Lynos Muchena, finished third in 2hrs 22min 30sec.

The Old Mutual women's race was won by veteran, Olivia Chitate, who finished in 2hrs 48mins 52sec.

She beat Chiedza Chokore and Ethel Bangiso.

The 30-year-old Chinyoka, who graduated to full marathon in 2016, said he put in a lot of effort and deserved his victory.

"I am very happy, the race was very tough and the other guys pushed me all the way but I had other ideas which saw me managing to beat them.

"I am grateful that all the effort I made in preparing for the race came to fruition.

"I am now looking forward to other upcoming races and I will continue to work hard," said Chinyoka.

The 21,1km women race was won by Rudo Mhonderwa who finished ahead of Melody Shumirai with Emilia Mukumbatu in third place.

Misheck Sithole, Moses Tarakino and Calistas Nyamutsita dominated the male field respectively.

There were many races lined up and the 10km woman race was won by Rumbidzai Janhi, Lana and Tafadzwa Chidede.

Veteran Mike Fokorani did not disappoint as he won in his category.

The 5km fun run race male category was won by Israel Murimi in 25mins 30sec.

