Zimbabwe: Zim Youngsters Charm Legend Kanoute

FREDERICK KANOUTE, the 2007 African Footballer of the Year, says there is potential in the grassroots levels of Zimbabwean football.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Sevilla striker has been in Zimbabwe for the past three days.

He sneaked into the country on Thursday night, as revealed by The Herald on Saturday.

Kanoute, the former Mali star, graced an eight-team Under-15 festival at Prince Edward on Saturday before witnessing another exhibition game between Herentals Division One side and Avondale Athletic at Alex Sports Club yesterday. Kanoute, who in 2007 became the first player born outside Africa to bag the continent's biggest individual prize, said Zimbabwean youngsters were blessed with footballing talent.

He took tome to lecture them on the importance of dedication and discipline.

"We don't care whether the kids win a game or not, we just want them to develop," he said. "If there is one word which is important, it is development.

"The kids will have time for winning games latter, we need them to develop, but at this age we have to just lay the good foundation so they develop (gradually).

"I have seen some good stuff, they wanted to play from the back and they wanted to draw the opponent in and play the opposite side, keep the ball on the floor, so I have seen some positive stuff.

"There are some good players as well. So congratulations to all of you."

His Kanoute Foundation has seen him take part in the junior development programmes where he is working with Southern African academies in his bid to play a big role in football on the continent.

The lanky Spanish La-liga Ambassador on the continent was accompanied on his visit by Lee Kawanu, who owns Kafue Celtics Football Club in Zambia.

Kawanu's club was once home to the Chipolopolo duo of Enock Mwepu and Partson Daka who now turn out for Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg.

Kanoute played a key role in the transfer of the pair who are now the heartbeat of the European club.

He said young players should always possess the desire to learn more in terms of technique and tactics.

He also believes they should value education. "I just want to encourage you to carry on working well, keep training and keep working hard.

"I also have a special message to you. It is not only about football. There is also a very important thing, it is about being a good person.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"You have to put emphasis on your education, on your behaviour. Be attentive, listen to your parents to your teachers.

"In as much as we want you to take football seriously, you have to be a well- behaved youngster. The education that you get from both school, and outside it, will benefit you in your footballing career.

"You should be a good person before you become a good footballer. I hope to see you soon."

The owner of Avondale Athletic, Tawanda Musonza, who is believed to be the one who brought the Mali legend to Zimbabwe, said Kanoute's visit was very beneficial to Zimbabwe's grassroots football.

"He expressed excitement over the way these youngsters play. He was quiet happy and we felt honoured just having him in our midst," he said.