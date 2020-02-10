Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF, MDC Retain Seats in By-Elections

10 February 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By George Maponga

Zanu-PF on Saturday romped to victory in Mwenezi Ward 15 by-election after polling 1 811 votes against MDC-Alliance's 27 votes.

Cde Samuel Kwinika became councillor for Ward 15 after trouncing Mr Shepherd Dzuda, who was the only competitor.

In Harare, MDC-Alliance retained Kuwadzana's Ward 44 after Mr Adonia Shoko polled 1 517 votes against Cde Lloyd Makuwe of Zanu PF's 718 votes.

Mr Wenel Ndoya of the National Constitutional Assembly got 12 votes.

The ward fell vacant after councillor Resias Masunda (MDC-A) died in November last year.

In its report, the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) said polling was conducted without incident.

"Zanu PF and MDC-Alliance deployed party agents to track the polling process at all polling stations where ZESN observers were deployed," reads a ZESN tweet.

The Mwenezi ward seat fell vacant after Cde Elias Chauke (Zanu PF) died in December last year. Ward Elections Officer Mr Charles Daswa declared Cde Kwinika the winner.

Mr Daswa hailed the peaceful environment.

The latest Zanu PF victory comes as the ruling party has been winning most of the by-elections.

Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chair Cde Ezra Chadzamira said the victory showed Zimbabweans had faith in President Mnangagwa's leadership.

"The big win in Mwenezi Ward 15 over the weekend confirms that the Zanu PF juggernaut is unstoppable in Masvingo Province.

"The result also makes it very clear that the people of Zimbabwe lay the blame for the prevailing economic hardships on the hands of MDC-Alliance which invited sanctions. Our people continue to reject the opposition by speaking loudly and clearly that they know the MDC is the mastermind of their suffering because of sanctions they invited,"he said.

Cde Chadzamira said the people of Zimbabwe have confidence in President Mnangagwa.

"What is happening is a thumbs-up to President Mnangagwa as a servant leader and his pro-people initiatives such as the Command Agriculture programme."

MDC-Alliance Masvingo provincial spokesperson Mr Derrick Charamba was still counting his loss.

"I am still to get a briefing from our team that was in Mwenezi for the election in question so at the moment there is nothing that I can say," said Mr Charamba.

