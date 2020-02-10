Mozambique: Businessman Kidnapped in Chimoio

Maputo — Chimoio (Mozambique), 9 Feb (AIM) - Unidentified armed men on Saturday kidnapped businessman Issufo Satar, owner of a network of commercial establishments in the central Mozambican city of Chimoio.

Satar was seized at about 19.00, as he was leaving one of his shops. His assailants intercepted him as he was about to enter his car, a Ford Ranger.

The kidnap gang grabbed him, and dragged him into their own vehicle, a Toyota Runex. They then left the scene at high speed.

One of the security guards at the shop told AIM that the criminals were armed and threatened him and their victim.

"They were masked and carrying guns", he said. "They threatened my employer and put him in the car. When I wanted to intervene, they said they would shoot me". The guard said he could not remember how many people were in the kidnap gang.

"I don't remember how many here were, because some of them stayed in the car", he said. "It was very quick. It seems they had information, because they arrived just at the time my employer was leaving the shop".

The Manica Provincial Police Command has confirmed the kidnapping. Police spokesperson Mateus Mindu said work is under way to locate the criminals and rescue Satar.

"I can't give any further details, because we are working", he said, promising to give further information to the press on Monday.