Mozambique: Alleged Thieves Buried Alive

9 February 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — A young man died, after he had been buried alive, up to his neck, when he and a companion were surprised stealing parts from a car parked in Boquisso locality, in Maputo province.

The two alleged thieves were surprised at about 04.00 on Thursday, according to a report in the Maputo daily "Noticias".

A woman spotted the two stealing accessories from the car and called on her neighbours for help. They grabbed the two thieves, beat them and then buried them up to their necks.

The two youths remained buried for at least an hour, after which they were disinterred. But after this ordeal, one of them died, and the second, in a very weakened state, was taken to the Jose Macamo General Hospital in Maputo.

The spokesperson for the Maputo Provincial Police Command, Fernando Manhica, told reporters that the police have arrested the woman who mobilized her neighbours to torture the two thieves, and intend to charge her with murder. Measures are now under way to detain other members of the lynch mob.

Manhica appealed to members of the public not to take the law into their own hands, and to denounced any suspected crime to the police.

