Tanzania: Two Sumbawanga Residents Hacked to Death

8 February 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame in Sumbawanga

TWO residents of Ilanga fishing village in Sumbawanga District, Rukwa Region, have been hacked to death by unknown assailants armed with crude weapons, including machetes.

During the gruesome incident, another resident who was seriously wounded fled from the scene and is an unknown hideout.

Impeccable reports from the scene of incident had it that the source of the killings was described as revenge based on superstitious beliefs on the part of the assailants.

The deceased have been identified as Galus Masele (50) and Mabula Mwandu (37) while Masalu Mwandu (38) is said to have been seriously injured.

The Rukwa Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Justine Masonje, told the 'Daily News' over the phone that the incident occurred in two separate incidents on Wednesday before and after mid night at Ilanga Village.

He further explained that law enforcers were stranded at the scene of the incident due to bad conditions of the road after being destroyed by the ongoing heavy down pour experienced in several parts the region.

"Currently the section of road that links Ilanga village with other areas including Sumbawanga municipality has been destroyed, causing police to be stranded with several suspects who have so far been arrested."

Giving details on the grisly incident, Ilanga Village Chairman, Mr Modestus Amani, told this newspaper over the telephone that the first killing occurred on Wednesday at 10:00 pm.

He said Masele received a phone call from an unknown caller. After an hour a stranger arrived at Masele's house and found him taking supper with two other people.

He added that the stranger then beamed a powerful light on Masele's face, sprang at him and hacked him to death with machete, and rhe other two people with whom he was dining fled to save their lives," he explained.

According to Mr Amani, as the killer was fleeing, he was loudly declaring that that he was on a revenge against individuals who had set some houses ablaze for killing two women over superstitious beliefs in November last year and that he had just started the job.

He said early on Thursday, unknown assailants went to the house of another person identified as Mabula Mwandu and hacked him to death.

He then went to the house of Masalu Mwandu and attacked him, but although he sustained multiple injuries, he survived and fled into a hideout and by whisker cheated death by fleeing to the hideout,' he explained

