Tanzania: Mara Eyes Higher Coffee Production

8 February 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Mugini Jacob in Mara

PRODUCTION of arabica coffee in Mara Region is expected to see a significant increase, thanks to a new strategic plan launched by Regional Commissioner (RC) Adam Malima recently.

The target is to increase production of the cash crop produced in the region from the current 1,500 tonnes to 15,000 tonnes in three years.

"We want to move from 1,500 tonnes to 15,000 tones, almost 10 times," the RC said.

Coffee farmers in the region will be supported to produce improved new coffee seedlings that produce high yields under the new plan.

Tanzania Agriculture Development Bank (TADB) said it was ready to support the plan.

"Our first partner in this strategy is Tanzanian Development Bank," Mr Malima said.

Speaking on the same occasion, TADB Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Japhet Justine reassured coffee growers of full support.

"As a bank of agricultural sector development, we are ready to travel with you on this journey that will result in an increase in coffee production," Mr Justine noted.

Tarime District is the leading producer of the cash crop in the region. The new plan covers three other districts-Butiama, Rorya and Serengeti.

"Tarime has been producing 1,400 tonnes and the remaining 100 tonnes coming from other districts," Mr Malima said.

A large part of Tarime's rural areas is blessed with fertile land which has a suitable climate for better coffee production.

Besides TADB and district councils, other key stakeholders involved in the plan are Tanzania Coffee Board (TCB) and Tanzania Coffee Research Institute (TaCRI).

Coffee is one of the cash crops with a significant contribution to national development.

