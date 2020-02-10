Tanzania: Ndafoluma to Face Tanzania's Mwankemwa... Kakololo to Rumble in SA Next Month

Former World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa middleweight world champion, Lukas "The Demolisher" Ndafoluma yesterday promised to put up a great show when he takes on Tanzanian opponent Meshack Mwankemwa for the WBO Africa middleweight title in April, while his compatriot Nathie Kakololo will soon embark on a grand mission when he confronts South Africa's Lerato Dlamini.

Ndafoluma takes on Mwankemwa on 11 April at the Windhoek Country Club, while Kakololo has a date with Dlamini on 8 March away in East London, South Africa. The upcoming fights were announced by the MTC Salute Boxing Academy yesterday during a presser in the capital.

At yesterday's press conference, Salute's spokesperson Armas Shivute Armas said that they accepted the fight against Dlamini because they know he is not tough as Kakololo.

"I am very happy to announce that our boxer Nathie Kakololo will be fighting in South Africa on 8 March against Lerato Dlamini, who reigns as the WBC Silver champion. I don't think he is a good fighter when compared to Kakololo, that's why we accepted the fight," said Armas.

Meanwhile, the bout between Ndafoluma and Mwankemwa will be the main fight of the 11 April boxing bonanza at the Windhoek Country Club and will feature the country's other top local fighters in action as part of the undercards.

Assuring the fans of his readiness, Kakololo said he has been preparing for weeks now and remains confident of bringing the title home.

"I am very excited and ready because we boxers are more like soldiers, so we are forever ready. I have been preparing and coming to this fight, I promise you won't see the same guy when I fight Lerato. I'll go out there and take his title," a confident Kakololo said.

For his part, Ndafoluma said that he's excited about the fight and can't wait for the night of the fight to showcase what's in store for his opponent.

"Thanks to my team for making this fight possible, I always wanted to fight for such titles and I think my time is now. I was surprised that the theme for this fight is "The Demolisher's time", and I promise I'm going for a win against this guy. I am going to demonstrate maturity in style," added a calm and collected Ndafoluma.

Ndafoluma holds a record of 17 wins from a total of 21 fight with three losses and one No Contest, while 23-year old Tanzanian opponent holds a record of 20 wins out of 29 fights, two draws and seven loses.

Also in action on the night will be Alpheus Shilongo who will square off against Simeone Shafodini in the middleweight division over six rounds, while Benhard Benhard will face Tangi Shapwa in a welterweight four-rounder.

In the junior welterweight division, Albinus "Danny Boy" Felasiano will face Salimu Chazama of Malawi over eight rounds, while Kasera Sirongo takes on Zimbabwe's Simeon Madhanire over six rounds in the heavyweight division.

Also, Anthony Jarmann will be in action when he takes on Limbani Masamba of Malawi in a middleweight division over eight rounds, while John Munee, Jonas Erastus, Lazarus Namalambo and Simon Johannes will all face yet-to-be announced opponents. Ticket prices will be announced in due course.