Namibia: Karibib Town Council Warns of Water Contamination

The Karibib Town Council says the presence of micro-organisms has been discovered in the town's water purification plant and reticulation system, which has affected the water quality.

The council's corporate communication officer, Melody !Gontes, in a statement released on Friday, said the presence of micro-organisms over the past few months, was a result of the low levels of water at the Swakoppoort Dam which feeds the town.

!Gontes explained that the bulk of the town's drinking water is pumped as untreated from the dam for purification at the water purification plant, which is then distributed as drinking water to Karibib, Otjimbingwe settlement, and other surrounding areas.

Water at the Swakoppoort Dam currently stands at less than 5%.

"Due to the very low levels of the Swakoppoort Dam, the raw water quality has declined significantly in terms of organic (algae and toxins) and inorganic (minerals) material.

"The high concentration of these organic and inorganic materials in the raw water is sometimes a challenge for the Karibib purification process because it becomes overload on some occasions," !Gontes explains.

She added that this has led to the poor drinking water quality that may have been the cause of stomach related complaints observed at town.

Although not life-threatening, the town council has advised residents to boil all drinking water before consumption, due to fears of contamination. Efforts to improve the water's quality are underway.

"The Karibib Town Council, in consultation with NamWater, started to work on water quality improvement plans since the beginning of January 2020.

"These improvement plans include amongst others, joint investigations of the reticulation system; cleaning, disinfection and monitoring of the purification processes and storage facilities and continuous engagement with stakeholders," said !Gontes.

These interventions are expected to be completed towards the end of February.