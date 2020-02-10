Namibia: Karibib Town Council Warns of Water Contamination

9 February 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

The Karibib Town Council says the presence of micro-organisms has been discovered in the town's water purification plant and reticulation system, which has affected the water quality.

The council's corporate communication officer, Melody !Gontes, in a statement released on Friday, said the presence of micro-organisms over the past few months, was a result of the low levels of water at the Swakoppoort Dam which feeds the town.

!Gontes explained that the bulk of the town's drinking water is pumped as untreated from the dam for purification at the water purification plant, which is then distributed as drinking water to Karibib, Otjimbingwe settlement, and other surrounding areas.

Water at the Swakoppoort Dam currently stands at less than 5%.

"Due to the very low levels of the Swakoppoort Dam, the raw water quality has declined significantly in terms of organic (algae and toxins) and inorganic (minerals) material.

"The high concentration of these organic and inorganic materials in the raw water is sometimes a challenge for the Karibib purification process because it becomes overload on some occasions," !Gontes explains.

She added that this has led to the poor drinking water quality that may have been the cause of stomach related complaints observed at town.

Although not life-threatening, the town council has advised residents to boil all drinking water before consumption, due to fears of contamination. Efforts to improve the water's quality are underway.

"The Karibib Town Council, in consultation with NamWater, started to work on water quality improvement plans since the beginning of January 2020.

"These improvement plans include amongst others, joint investigations of the reticulation system; cleaning, disinfection and monitoring of the purification processes and storage facilities and continuous engagement with stakeholders," said !Gontes.

These interventions are expected to be completed towards the end of February.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.