Nigeria: Northern Elders Forum Passes Vote of No Confidence in Buhari

10 February 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) on Sunday has passed a vote of no confidence in the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari.

NEF at a press conference on the state of the nation held in Zaria stated that the president had failed to secure and pilot the affairs of the Nigerian nation.

A former secretary of the nation's electoral body, INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission), Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed while reading the text of the press conference said the President who is from the Northern part of the country did not only failed the north but the entire nation, based on assessment of his leadership methodology.

Commenting on the state of security, NEF said; "The forum demands a thorough overhaul of the leadership of our security and public safety agencies, and the injection of higher levels of competence, integrity and accountability in the manner our troops and the police and security agencies deal with security challenges,"

The Forum which was against the election of the president in 2019 also noted; "The relationship between insecurity and poverty is fundamental, but the administration does not appear to have any idea on what will provide relief or solution.

"It is shocking that in spite of unprecedented consensus among Nigerians that the administration requires a new resolve, approach and leadership in the fight against the nation's multiple security challenges, President Buhari appears either totally isolated or in deep denial over the result of his failures to secure Nigerians.

"With this type of mindset, it is difficult to see how President Buhari can accept the challenge to radically improve his handling of our security situation.

"Nonetheless, we believe that Nigerians must continue to raise our voices and organise through all legitimate means to demand that the administration address major failings in his perception of our situation and his response to our demands for our rights to security."

Notable Northerners present at the press briefing of the Forum include; Prof. Ango Abdullahi, NEF Chairman; Ambassador Yahaya Kwande, Deputy National Chairman of NEF, Alhaji Bello Kirfi (Wazirin Bauchi); Air Marshal Alamin Daggash(retd.). former Chief of Defence Staff; Abdullahi Usman, Secretary of the Coalition of Northern Groups; among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Israeli PM Netanyahu Sends Shock Waves Through East Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Why Ugandan Minister Wants Ban on Labia Stretching
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Two Rwandan Ministers Resign From Cabinet

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.