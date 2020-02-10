Nigeria: Northern Elders Forum Passes Vote of No Confidence in Buhari

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) on Sunday has passed a vote of no confidence in the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari.

NEF at a press conference on the state of the nation held in Zaria stated that the president had failed to secure and pilot the affairs of the Nigerian nation.

A former secretary of the nation's electoral body, INEC (Independent National Electoral Commission), Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed while reading the text of the press conference said the President who is from the Northern part of the country did not only failed the north but the entire nation, based on assessment of his leadership methodology.

Commenting on the state of security, NEF said; "The forum demands a thorough overhaul of the leadership of our security and public safety agencies, and the injection of higher levels of competence, integrity and accountability in the manner our troops and the police and security agencies deal with security challenges,"

The Forum which was against the election of the president in 2019 also noted; "The relationship between insecurity and poverty is fundamental, but the administration does not appear to have any idea on what will provide relief or solution.

"It is shocking that in spite of unprecedented consensus among Nigerians that the administration requires a new resolve, approach and leadership in the fight against the nation's multiple security challenges, President Buhari appears either totally isolated or in deep denial over the result of his failures to secure Nigerians.

"With this type of mindset, it is difficult to see how President Buhari can accept the challenge to radically improve his handling of our security situation.

"Nonetheless, we believe that Nigerians must continue to raise our voices and organise through all legitimate means to demand that the administration address major failings in his perception of our situation and his response to our demands for our rights to security."

Notable Northerners present at the press briefing of the Forum include; Prof. Ango Abdullahi, NEF Chairman; Ambassador Yahaya Kwande, Deputy National Chairman of NEF, Alhaji Bello Kirfi (Wazirin Bauchi); Air Marshal Alamin Daggash(retd.). former Chief of Defence Staff; Abdullahi Usman, Secretary of the Coalition of Northern Groups; among others.

Vanguard News Nigeria.