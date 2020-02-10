Malawi: Political Refugees Formed UTM, Says Chisa Mbele

UTM Party parliamentary candidate for Salima Central Joshua Chisa Mbele has conceeded that his party was formed out of frustration by political refugees from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP ) and Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

In his hard hitting social media post, Chisa Mbele renowned for his frankness, he also states that only Sales Chilima has public experience in the party and the UTM and MCP executive have no public administration experience.

This means voting for the two parties would be experimental, a luxury he says Malawians dont have.

Chisa Mbeles Facebook post titled " Recitals, Rhetoricals & Absurdities" acknowledges that the DPP is the only experienced party with chances of winning fresh elections.

Chisa Mbele writes:

Terms of Truce, if you read History, especially the Treaty that Allies forced Germany to sign after First World War you will discover why Second World War was inevitable.

The Treaty of Versailles of June 1919 was the most important of the peace treaties that brought World War I to an end. The Treaty ended the state of war between Germany and the Allied Powers. Yet that treaty is very reason that drove Adolf Hitler to ignite Second World War.

I caution MCP & UTM to trade carefully. None of you has any Advantage whatsoever over the other.

MCP is a bride acquainted with sorrows. They always finish the race with a bad move. None of the current breed has been in government. None has Public Administration experience. They are all guessing. Their Recitals might prove worthless in real terms.

Malawi is not a Laboratory to conduct experiments. We have real challenges that need real urgent answers.

UTM has a very unique challenge. Only & only one man in UTM has proven corporate experience. With reform mindset. With charisma. The rest have nothing tangible to sell. Majority fled DPP or MCP under personal hostile circumstances. None of them are reformists. Most of them were rejected by their own constituencies.

Wherefore, speaking big as if they ever achieved anything is a blatant misleading political tactic.

Anything short of this reality is self-inflicted defeat.

Don't take your mature followers for fools.

Stop giving bad examples of previous alliances between arch-rivals. We want a clean-slate beginning. DPP is the very reason why we are where we are. Your language exposes true opportunistic mentality that we must discard at any cost.

Tayankhani Timve. Inuyo mukuti bwanji.