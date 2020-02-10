Burkina Faso/Nigeria: Today in History - Nigeria Defeats Burkina Faso 1-0 to Win Afcon 2013

2013 Nigeria won its third Africa Cup of Nations championship with a 1-0 victory over Burkina Faso in the final and as a result, participated in the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup in Brazil as the representative from CAF.

1990 South African President F. W. de Klerk announces Nelson Mandela will be freed on February 11th

1992 Mike Tyson convicted of raping Desiree Washington in Indiana

1993 "Michael Jackson Talks To Oprah Winfrey" airs on ABC & drew an astounding 39.3 rating/56 share, 90 million people

1997 O.J. Simpson jury reaches decision on $25M in punitive damages

1855 US citizenship laws amended; all children of US parents born abroad granted US citizenship

1904 Japan and Russia declare war

1926 Building of Olympic Stadium Amsterdam, begins

1931 New Delhi becomes the capital of India

933 Adolf Hitler proclaims end of Marxism

1946 NYC Gangster Charles "Lucky" Luciano is deported to Italy, and never returns to the United States

1947 WW II peace treaties signed

1952 India holds its first general election: Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru remains in power

1972 Two British soldiers are killed in a land mine attack near Cullyhanna, County Armagh; an IRA member is shot dead during an exchange of gunfire with RUC officers

