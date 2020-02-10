Africa: Masisi Preaches Commitment

Addis Ababa — Implementation of Agenda 2063 requires commitment from member states, President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has said.

Speaking during Agenda 2063 High Level Forum that preceded the 33rd Ordinary session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) in Ethiopia, he said there was need for AU member states to make deliberate policies and actions at country level.

This, he said, would allow for policy sequencing and prioritisation to be directed towards interventions with inter-sectoral linkages and impacts

President Masisi said there should be a platform for localisation and domestication of the Agenda 2036 at country national visions and other relevant decision making tools as a way of commitment to its attainment.

He also called on member states to make it obligatory that Agenda 2063 becomes part of their development agenda at regional economic groupings.

"Seeing I am the only representative in the SADC region here at this forum, I shall take it upon myself to pursue my colleagues to do so," he said.

Furthermore, President Masisi said Agenda 2063 presented a vision where national, regional and continental actions would complement one another to achieve accelerated continental integration.

Against this background, he said business plans for Agenda 2063 flagship projects should be developed without delay and that funding should be sought particularly for projects that met regional corridor criterion.

President Masisi also encouraged member states to make concerted efforts towards developing strong national statistical systems capable of generating timely and reliable data to reflect more accurately what pertained on the ground.

He also advised member states to promote Agenda 2063 ownership by establishing the monitoring and evaluation framework within government to ensure proper coordination of various data sources.

Agenda 2063 is Africa's blue print and master plan for transforming Africa.

It aims at delivering on its goal for inclusive and sustainable development.

Source: BOPA