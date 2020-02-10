Western Sahara: President of Republic Meets With UN Secretary General in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) — President of the Republic, Secretary General of the Polisario Front, Brahim Gali, has met with the United Nations Secretary General, Mr. António Guterres, at the request of the latter as part of the official consultations between the Saharawi party and the United Nations.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of the 33rd Summit of Heads of State and Government of the African Union, President Brahim Ghali transferred to the UN Secretary General the firm position of the Polisario Front's firm position on the UN peace process in Western Sahara, stressing that the Sahrawi people have lost their confidence in the UN and its mission deployed in the territory to end the decolonization process, confirming that the Sahrawi party will not take part in any process that does not respect the inalienable right of the Sahrawi people to self-determination and independence, as required by the resolutions of the General Assembly and the Security Council.

For his part, Mr. Guterres expressed the commitment of the UN to work to advance the political process in Western Sahara, expressing his hope to appoint a personal envoy in the shortest possible time.

In this context, the African Union had requested the two member states of the continental organization, the Saharawi Republic and the Kingdom of Morocco, to enter into direct negotiations without conditions to resolve this African conflict.

The President of the Republic was accompanied by Minister of Cooperation, Fatma El-Mehdi; Representative of the Polisario Front to the United Nations, Dr. Sidi Mohamed Omar, and advisor to the Presidency of the Republic, Abdati Braika.

For his part, the UN Secretary General was accompanied by the Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs and Peacebuilding, Rosemary A. DiCarlo; the Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, and Hanna Serwaa Tetteh, Special Representative of the Secretary-General to the African Union, UNOAU.