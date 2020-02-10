Tanzania: Government Keen to Promote Young Innovators

7 February 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

THE government has reaffirmed its commitment to support young Tanzanian innovators reach their goals, saying the industrial economy drive needs such workforce and projects.

The Deputy Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Mr William Ole Nasha gave the commitment while announcing the 2020 National Competition of Science, Technology and Innovation, abbreviated as MAKISATU in Kiswahili.

The government, he said, acknowledges a lot of innovation projects undertaken by talented young people in the country that if adopted would spur economic development.

Mr Ole Nasha said the registration for this year's competition started on January 2, and called on participants from primary, secondary, tertiary colleges, vocational training and universities to submit their innovation works.

"The aim of the competition is to identify, nurture and develop innovators who if well incubated can help catalyze economic development as the nation is geared towards achieving the industrial economy through its 2025 vision" he said.

Ole Nasha said during the 2019 competition the government identified 415 young innovators where 60 of them were empowered for their innovation projects to reach commercial level.

He thanked CRDB Plc for their continued support to the national innovative competition that started last year, appealing to other stakeholders to support the government in pushing development projects.

Speaking at the same event, CRDB Corporate Banking Manager, Prosper Nambaya said his institution has decided to work closely with the ministry in supporting the competition since there are many young Tanzanians with great innovative skills.

"We are aware that there a lot of innovative skills that if identified and nurtured to their full potential can help improve national development," he said, adding that the bank is ready to support the ministry in other fields too.

He noted that every year the bank spends at least one percent of its profit on corporate social responsibility in different areas like education, health among others.

Last year, the young innovators were evaluated based on various criteria including the originality, the rate of innovation, the impact to community development, the science behind, usability on community, and cost of production among others.

The first winners in every category were awarded 5m/-each whereas runners up got 3m/-as third placed winners pocket 2mn/- and 70 others awarded certificates of participation.

