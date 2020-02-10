Africa: President Kagame in Ethiopia for AU Summit

press release

President Kagame is in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia for the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) which is being held under the theme "Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa's Development".

The 33rd AU Summit brings together African heads of state and governments, foreign ministers of AU member states, AU Commission leadership, diplomatic corps, and other invited delegates.

On 8 February, President Kagame joined AU Commission Chairperson H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat and other Heads of State for a high-level breakfast on gender equality and women empowerment in Africa. The highlight of this session was Rwanda's nomination as the next chair of NEPAD. The term will run from 2020-2022.

President Kagame also attended the Peace & Security Council meeting at Heads of State Level and the AU High-Level Ad Hoc Committee meeting on South Sudan on the same evening.

On 9 February, In addition to attending the Opening Ceremony, President Kagame participated in a meeting of Heads of AU Organs and CEO's of Regional Economic Communities. During this session, elections for the Chairperson of the AU for 2021 were held. President Kagame also joined the AU Summit Closed Session where he presented a report on the institutional reforms of the AU.

On 10 February, President Kagame will present a report on Domestic Health Financing during the Closed Session. The afternoon sessions will feature an award ceremony for the UNESCO-Equatorial Guinea International Prize for Research in the Life Sciences. The date and venue of the 34th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the AU will be established as well as the adoption of the decisions of the 33rd Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the AU.

For more information on the 33rd AU Summit:

https://au.int/en/summit/33